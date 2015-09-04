The Easiest Kind of Clutch You'll Ever Carry

This season's clutches are not exactly "handsfree." On the Cédric Charlier runway (above) in Paris, the designer sent models down the runway wearing interesting color combos (think: emerald green and bright burgundy) with optic white clutches. The models weren't carrying the clutches as one usually would, instead, they were wearing them—kind of as you would those strange velcro mits you may have played with as a kid.

RELATED: How to Wear the Biggest Fall 2015 Fashion Trends

Hand strap clutches are undeniably chic. Wide hand straps set atop mini handbags gives the traditionally formal accessory a cool, downtown vibe. Plus, the style plays a leading roll in your overall look. And because it's refreshing and has this sense of newness around it, consider it a must-have for your fall wardrobe.

RELATED: Fall Accessories Inspiration Courtey of Chrissy Teigens' Not-So-Basic Hat

Courtesy (9)

Shop it: 1. McQ Alexander McQueen, $515; shopbop.com. 2. Vince Camuto, $198; nordstrom.com. 3. Matt & Nat, $117; asos.com. 4. Vince, $295; bloomingdales.com. 5. Chloe, $1,395; barneys.com. 6. New Look, $24; asos.com. 7. Valentino, $2,375; net-a-porter.com. 8. Givenchy, $890; net-a-porter.com. 9. Aldo, $56; asos.com.

RELATED: How to Wear the Most Daring Color Combos of Fall 2015