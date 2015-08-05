5 Reasons Hip-Hop Musical Hamilton is the Hottest Broadway Ticket in Town

Alexander Hamilton and hip-hop may not be a combination that seems like an inherently good idea, but for Lin-Manuel Miranda, the match couldn’t have been more obvious. The In the Heights composer is taking Broadway by storm this weekend with the official opening of his historical, rap-driven musical, Hamilton. This is the most coveted ticket of the year, and these are just some of the reasons why you’ll be clamoring to somehow get a seat to this nearly sold-out show.

It debuted at the Public Theater and had an essentially sold-out run.

From January 20 to May 3, Hamilton played at the Public to sold-out audiences—and it had its run extended three times. Since it was off-Broadway, that’s why you didn’t hear about this groundbreaking show at this year’s Tony Awards.

It has become a hot ticket even for celebrities.

Paul McCartney, the Clintons, Julia Roberts, Helen Mirren, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro are just a few of the celebrities who made an appearance at the musical’s off-Broadway run. But even more recently, Vice President Joe Biden and President Obama both attended preview performances at the Richard Rogers theater, before the show officially opened.

It has serious star power.

Lin-Manuel Miranda himself stuns as Alexander Hamilton, and he’s joined by Jonathan Groff in the role of King George and Smash’s Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr, making this a show that’s overflowing with talent.

It’s based in history, but gives a unique retelling.

There are plenty of historical musicals in the theater world, from the successful yet straightforward 1776 to the rock-n-roll opera flop Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. But none of them change things up quite like Hamilton. With a mostly non-white cast, the show creates a historical retelling that doesn’t marginalize the achievements of people of color. The colorblind casting works symbolically to make people look at history differently, in a way that empowers those who are often belittled.

Moreover, unlike many other works of historical fiction, Hamilton also acknowledges the work and achievements of women. Hamilton’s wife Eliza is portrayed is lush complexity that makes her an intriguing and insightful character.

There is a way to snag cheap seats—but it’s not easy.

It’s (somewhat) possible to get a Hamilton ticket for a Hamilton. The lottery begins two-and-a-half hours before the show—simply give your name at the box office and winners’ names are drawn two hours before the show. While you may be competing with hundreds of other people for $10 front row seats, there is a bonus: Miranda comes out to greet lottery entrants and always has a surprise up his sleeve—whether it’s an impromptu performance of some kind or a Broadway song-themed Q&A. For Hamilton, the experience is everything.

