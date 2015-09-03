Halston Sage on Taylor Swift: "She Is the Ultimate Girlfriend"

Twenty-two-year-old actress Halston Sage has a perennially sunny disposition that gives her away as a native Californian. "I'm not always happy, I promise," she insists, sipping a coffee at L.A.'s Soho House. "I can be serious." Sage, star of both Goosebumps and the comedy The Scout's Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse, wears a black Helmut Lang blazer, distressed jeans, and Rockstud Valentino spike heels. "I can be rock 'n roll too," she says.

You may recognize Sage as Zac Efron's man-eating girlfriend in the bromance Neighbors, but in real life she relates more to Lacey Pemberton, her character in John Green's YA film adaptation, Paper Towns. "She's seen as this popular, pretty girl, but she's not this perfect human." Though she was class president in high school, Sage admits she didn't have many friends. "I was a little dorky," she says.

But fresh out of a four-year relationship, Sage is making up for lost time, trying her hand at dating while soliciting advice from one of dating's best friends, Taylor Swift. "I love Taylor," she says. "She's the ultimate girlfriend. If you have a situation with a boy, she knows exactly what to say."

