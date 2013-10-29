Halloween How-To: Scary Zombie Makeup Tutorial

We teamed up with Mac Cosmetics to show you how to complete a classic Halloween costume that's always a hit -- the zombie. What we love about this particular costume is the ability to make it even more personal with the right accessories: think zombie cheerleaders or a zombie bride and groom - the options are endless! MAC Senior Artist Chantel Miller transformed InStyle's associate beauty editor Sheryl George in this video. Here's the step-by-step on how to get the look. Then, visit the gallery below to see the exact products used.

1. Choose a matte concealer that is 3 shades lighter than your skin tone (if you are a pale skin tone, you can use white). Apply the concealer liberally, as you would foundation, being careful NOT to apply around the eye area. This will allow your real skin tone to create the hollowed out look of a Zombie eye socket.

2. Using a fluffy brush, like M·A·C’s #217, and a neutral cool eye shadow range, darken the upper and lower lash line of the eye. You can also add to the entire brow highlight area.

3. With a big fluffy blush brush (try M·A·C’s #109), darken the socket under the cheekbone.

4. Returning to the eye shadow brush, deepen the inner lip with your darkest eye shadow, and also add to the corners if the mouth.

5. Mix lip glass with your favorite dark burgundy Lipstick (like M·A·C’s Diva or Media) to make some blood, and apply with creativity! (The more it smudges throughout the night, the better it looks!)

6. If you want to mimic the broken capillaries and veiny-ness of a Zombie, grab a buff-puff (available at your local drugstore) or shower sponge, dab it in lipstick and lightly stipple into random areas of the face.