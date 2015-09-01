Shop Halloween Costumes Inspired by the MTV Video Music Awards Fashion

Sunday night's 2015 MTV Video Music Awards provided no shortage of topics to talk about, from Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj's duet (which squashed their bad blood) and Justin Bieber's debut performance of "What Do You Mean" to Miley Cyrus dropping a brand-new album and Kanye West's wild announcement.

While there were tons of news-worthy moments, the head-turning fashions were just as buzzy. We were prepared for the music industry's leading ladies to show up in some memorable looks, but we weren't quite prepared for the sudden rush of Halloween costume ideas. Below, we recreated the boldest looks from the MTV VMAs just in time for Halloween—because it's never too soon to start planning out your costume!

FKA twigs's Red Carpet Look

FKA twigs worked the red carpet in a sexy Atelier Versace column and Eva Fehren jewelry. Recreate the look with a illusion skirt and a black corset-like lingerie. For a finishing touch, swipe on a bold red lipstick. The best part about this costume? You can re-wear the pieces as non-costume attire.

Get the look: Haute Hippie skirt, $537; neimanmarcus.com. L'Agent corset, $198; journelle.com. Express sandals, $88; express.com. Tom Ford lip stick in 'Cherry Lush', $52; nordstrom.com.

Nicki Minaj's Performance Look

The head-to-toe red ensemble is sure to make a lasting impression on Halloween and you can re-wear this intricate For Love and Lemons dress (perhaps on Valentine's Day). The shoes pictured above are Paul Andrew and they are currently sold out—but you can recreate them DYI-style with these shoes and these feathers.

Get the look: Feather Place headpiece, $21; featherplace.com. For Love and Lemons dress, $282; zappos.com. Shop more Paul Andrew shoes at nordstrom.com.

Kim Kardashian's Red Carpet Look

Kim Kardashian's look was one of the most wearable outfits of the night, but it's memorable enough to wear as a Halloween costume. Luckily, you can pick up a very similar lace-up dress at Topshop.

Get the look: Topshop, $75; topshop.com. Essie nail polish in 'Marshmallow', $9; ulta.com. Rebecca Minkoff, $250; nordstrom.com.

Miley Cyrus's Hosting Attire

Out of all 10 of Miley Cyrus's looks from Sunday night, this bodysuit and fur jacket combo is the easiest to recreate.

Get the look: Boohoo bodysuit, $14; boohoo.com. River Island coat, $190; riverisland.com. Michael Kors shoes, $318; 6pm.com. Winstonia 22" clip-in hair extension, $2; amazon.com.

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh's Red Carpet Ensembles

Pharrell Williams's unique style never disappoints—and neither does his wife's. If you're looking for a couples costume idea that both you and your man will love, this is it.

Get Helen Lasichanh's Look: Topshop overalls, $90; topshop.com. J.Crew chambray shirt, $78; jcrew.com. Marie Mercie hat, $385; avenue32.com. Kate Spade clutch, $398; katespade.com. Dr. Martens boots, $135; drmartens.com. Danner shoe laces, $6; rei.com.

Get Pharrell Williams's Look: Gap denim jacket, $80; gap.com. Rag & Bone t-shirt, $95; mrporter.com. Levi's jeans, $310; mrporter.com. Old Navy belt, $20; oldnavy.com. Belfry hat, $59; hatsinthebelfy.com. Wolverine boots, $175; eastdane.com.

