The Best Halloween 2017 Celebrity Costumes

By Alexandra Whittaker Updated Nov 01, 2017 @ 5:00 pm
Credit: Splash News

'Tis the season of all thinks kooky and spooky, and we couldn't be more excited. As the countdown to Halloween 2017 begins, some celebrities are clearly just as pumped, because the costumes have already started showing up on red carpets and Instagrams alike, and they are fabulous.

Lauren Conrad is getting into the holiday spirit with a Cruella de Vil-inspired costume that fully makes her a good girl gone bad.

[tiImage img-pos="1" image_style="684xflex" align="center"]

"If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

"I almost always make my Halloween costumes from scratch—the process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle," she wrote on her website. "But this year, I found myself with a little less time on my hands (I'm sure my fellow new mothers can relate … ), so I opted for a less time-consuming costume."

For more celebrity costume tricks and treats, scroll through our list of the best star costumes from Halloween 2017.

1 of 56

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller as Katinka and Mugatu

Credit: arianagrande/Instagram

Ms. Grande and her rapper boyfriend channeled Katinka and Mugatu from cult classic Zoolander this Halloween. Believe us when we say we're digging the singer's nostalgic homage—in fact, it might just be the best thing since orange mocha frappuccinos ... 

2 of 56

Celine Dion as Maleficent

Credit: celeindion/Instagram

The singer went dressed up as Angelina Jolie's version of the Disney villain while celebrating Halloween with her sons Nelson and Eddy.

3 of 56

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady as avocado toast

Credit: gisele/instagram

The model and her NFL player hubby came up with quite the on-trend costume this year.

4 of 56

Lady Gaga as Edward Scissorhands

Credit: ladygaga/instagram

Gaga's Edward Scissorhands costume was scary accurate.

5 of 56

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Carmen Miranda and Groucho Marx

Credit: johnlegend/instagram

The couple paid homage to the 1947 musical comedy Copacabana with their costumes, even dressing their daughter Luna up as a pineapple. 

6 of 56

Heidi Klum as a werewolf

Credit: Getty Images

The model was unrecognizable as a werewolf from Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video at her very own Halloween party.

7 of 56

Demi Lovato as a cop

Credit: ddlovato/instagram

Lovato's sexy police officer uniform showed off her toned legs and more.

8 of 56

Fergie and Axl Jack as Tinker Bell and Peter Pan

Credit: fergie/instagram

The newly single singer was the Tink to her son's Peter Pan this Halloween.

9 of 56

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum as Sally and Jack

Credit: jennadewan/instagram

The couple dressed up as characters from The Nightmare Before Christmas at their daughter Everly's request.

10 of 56

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, and Silas as Toy Story characters

Credit: jessicabiel/instagram

"Clearly Lil Woody is the boss of this Halloween rodeo! Love, Buzz, Jessie and Woody," Biel captioned this adorable family photo.

11 of 56

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima as Bonnie and Clyde

Credit: MEGA

The duo went all-out this Halloween by channeling the infamous convict lovers.

12 of 56

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods as an angel and the devil

Credit: kyliejenner/instagram

The pregnant reality star and her BFF had a low-key Halloween dressed as polar opposites.

13 of 56

Kim Kardashian West as Selena Quintanilla

Credit: kimkardashian/twitter

The reality star even had Selena's dance move down in this epic costume.

14 of 56

Kendall Jenner as Buttercup

Credit: Photographer Group / Splash News

The supermodel went to her own Halloween-slash-birthday bash dressed as Buttercup from the Powerpuff Girls.

15 of 56

Hailey Baldwin as Bubbles

Credit: Photographer Group / Splash News

Jenner's BFF joined in on her group costume as another Powerpuff Girl: Bubbles.

16 of 56

Claudia Schiffer as a Power Ranger

Credit: Ricky Vigil/GC Images

The model rocked a Power Rangers-style pink catsuit at Jonathan Ross's Halloween bash.

17 of 56

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher as a deer and hunter

Credit: carrieunderwood/instagram

"The only deer I am OK with [Mike Fisher] 'catching!'" the vegan singer joked in the caption.

18 of 56

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Andie and Ducky

Credit: sarahmgellar/instagram

The star transformed into Pretty in Pink's Andie and Ducky in this hilarious couples costume.

19 of 56

Paris Hilton as a bunny

Credit: parishilton/instagram

The heiress made one sexy rabbit this Halloween.

20 of 56

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik 

Credit: Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Zigi dressed as Spider-Man and The Black Cat for Halloween. "Spidey's girl HAPPY HALLOWEEN from #FeliciaHardy, The Black Cat," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

21 of 56

Jessica Simpson 

Credit: Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson, is that you? The star dressed as Willie Nelson for Halloween, while her husband went as Waylon Jennings. 

22 of 56

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Credit: Instagram/khloekardashian

Mom-to-be Khloé Kardashian dressed up as the Mother of Dragons from Game of Thrones, while her boyfriend Tristan Thompson dressed as Khal Drogo. "Moon of my life," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

23 of 56

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade as Milli Vanilli

Credit: gabunion/instagram

"Lost rehearsal footage of Milli Vanilli," Union captioned this adorable Instagram video.

24 of 56

Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Harper Grace, and Gideon Scott as Carnival Performers

Credit: nph/instagram

"Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities!" NPH captioned the photo of their epic family Halloween costume.

25 of 56

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as Dustin and Eleven from Stranger Things

Credit: sarahhyland/instagram

The Modern Family star and Bachelorette alum channeled their inner Stranger Things kids this Halloween.

26 of 56

Alessandra Ambrosio and Jamie Mazur as a skeleton and Deadpool

Credit: alessandraambrosio/instagram

The model and her hubby may not have done a couples costume, but they looked great together regardless.

27 of 56

Shay Mitchell as a zombie bride

Credit: shaymitchell/instagram

The Pretty Little Liars star even rocked colored contacts for this terrifying costume.

28 of 56

Cardi B as Cruella de Vil

Credit: iamcardib/Instagram

L.C. isn't the only one feeling the Disney villain spirit this Halloween. Cardi B stepped out in a Cruella outfit of her own, complete with a matching pooch.

29 of 56

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor as a panda and Harley Quinn

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

We never would've paired Harley Quinn with a panda bear, but seeing these two together, it just makes sense. 

30 of 56

Vanessa Hudgens as a skeleton-like Freak Show character

Credit: vanessahudgens/Instagram

Hudgens didn't have an obvious reference for her costume, but at her Halloween party, which she themed "Freak Show," she wore the sparkliest wig possible along with a skeleton bustier.

31 of 56

Halle Berry as a witch

Credit: halleberry/Instagram

Witches are classic Halloween costumes for a reason. Berry posted her take on the holiday staple outfit with a funny caption. "When Spider Witch becomes Spider B*tch at midnight," she wrote. 

32 of 56

Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe

Credit: Nicholas Hunt/amfAR/Getty Images

Kloss made the picture-perfect Marilyn Monroe in this white halter dress.

33 of 56

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian as Madonna and Michael Jackson

Credit: Splash News

The sisters went all out as Madonna and Michael Jackson from the 1991 Academy Awards. 

34 of 56

Jessica Alba as Juno

Credit: jessicaalba/Instagram

The pregnant star used her baby bump as the best accessory in this Juno costume.

35 of 56

Jennifer Garner as a cat

Credit: jennifer.garner/Instagram

Garner went as an adorable kitty—and made sure she fit some cat naps into her day of celebrating.

36 of 56

Bruce Willis and Stephen J. Eads as The Shining twins

Credit: SamuelLJackson/Twitter

The actor and his filmmaker friend won Halloween as the creepy twins from The Shining.

37 of 56

Kristen Bell as Elsa

Credit: kristenanniebell/Instagram

The Frozen star hilariously dressed up as Queen Elsa (rather than her character, Princess Anna) for Halloween. "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween...you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT," she joked.

38 of 56

Gwyneth Paltrow as her Seven character

Credit: gwynethpaltrow/Instagram

Paltrow found a very appropriate costume for Halloween: She went as her character from the terrifying film Seven.

39 of 56

Sara Sampaio as a victim of bad plastic surgery

Credit: sarasampaio/Instagram

The model went spooky this Halloween, going as a plastic surgery patient gone wrong. "I'll give you guys my surgeon contact!! He's the best!!" she joked.

40 of 56

Behati Prinsloo as a skeleton

Credit: behatiprinsloo/Instagram

The expectant star covered up in a skeleton costume.

41 of 56

Demi Lovato as Selena Quintanilla

Credit: Demi Lovato / Snapchat

The singer positively nailed it in this purple jumpsuit! 

42 of 56

Emily Ratajkowski

Credit: Emily Ratajkowski / Snapchat

We're not really sure what Emrata is dressed up as, but it works. Purple wig + pasties + an ASOS fishnet bodysuit = instant Halloween win. 

43 of 56

Adele as a glamorous jester

Credit: Adele / Instagram

The Internet is freaking out about Adele's golden clown costume, and we are too, tbh. 

44 of 56

Kaia and Presley Gerber as '70s revelers

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The whole Crawford-Gerber family got decked out in '70s garb for the Casamigos party and we are here for it. Kudos to Kaia for the glittery halter top and miniskirt combo. 

45 of 56

Amal Clooney and Cindy Crawford as disco divas

Credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The dynamic duo stunned in sparkle at the Casamigos Halloween party on Friday. And Amal, that hair though! 

46 of 56

Kim Kardashian as Cher and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny Bono

Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kim's Cher look was so spot-on that Cher even reacted. "You Look BEAUTIFUL Little Armenian Sister" the icon tweeted. Her buddy Cheban as Sonny Bono was of course her best accessory. 

47 of 56

Ariel Winter as a Spooky Skeleton

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Ariel Winter made spooky sexy as only she can in this barely-there skeleton outfit, which she wore to Just Jared's annual Halloween bash. 

48 of 56

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest as Daenerys Targaryen and Jaime Lannister

Credit: ryanseacrest/Instagram

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-hosts channeled their best game (of thrones) faces while decked out for their Halloween special. 

49 of 56

Jaime King and Her Family as Power Rangers

Credit: jaime_king/Instagram

King, husband Kyle Newman, and sons sons James Knight Newman (4) and Leo Thames Newman (2) found the perfect seasonal family costume, but they weren't the only ones. Check out other fabulous family costumes here. 

50 of 56

Dua Lipa as Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice 

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images

Beetlejuice is a Halloween classic, and so is Winona Ryder's character Lydia, who fends off Beetlejuice admirably. A Beetlejuice costume is truly the perfect mix of kooky and spooky, just don't say his name three tim—oh shoot.

51 of 56

Jenna Dewan Tatum as a nature fairy 

Credit: jennadewan/Instagram

After totally killing it as a unicorn for Halloween last year, Dewan Tatum followed up with a nature fairy look for a preschool Halloween carnival.

52 of 56

Vanessa Hudgens as a witch from The Craft

Credit: vanessahudgens/Instagram

If you haven't been able to tell by Hudgens's spook-filled Instagram, she really loves Halloween. So what better way to show it than with a perfectly witch-worthy costume from the cult classic The Craft

53 of 56

Channing Tatum as a unicorn

Credit: jennadewan/Instagram

Following his wife's lead from last year, Tatum donned a purple (and rainbow) unicorn costume and looked quite fabulous. 

54 of 56

Jason Derulo as the Night King 

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

We have a feeling Game of Thrones costumes will be extra popular this year. Just ask Derulo. 

55 of 56

Sarah Michelle Geller as a unicorn-mermaid-showgirl hybrid 

Credit: Jason LaVeris/Getty

Geller went for full-on glitter this Halloween, though she didn't have any one particular costume in mind. "Am I a unicorn? Am I a mermaid? Am I part showgirl?!? Whatever I am, I'm ready to support my favorite charity @goodplusfdn (a non-profit providing goods and services to families in need)," she wrote on Instagram. "Oh yeah, and I love Halloween."

56 of 56

Rita Ora as Poison Ivy

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty Images

The singer makes bad look oh so good. 

