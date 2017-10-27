'Tis the season of all thinks kooky and spooky, and we couldn't be more excited. As the countdown to Halloween 2017 begins, some celebrities are clearly just as pumped, because the costumes have already started showing up on red carpets and Instagrams alike, and they are fabulous.

Lauren Conrad is getting into the holiday spirit with a Cruella de Vil-inspired costume that fully makes her a good girl gone bad.

[tiImage img-pos="1" image_style="684xflex" align="center"]

"If she doesn't scare you no evil thing will," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

"I almost always make my Halloween costumes from scratch—the process usually involves cutting, sewing, and a whole lot of tulle," she wrote on her website. "But this year, I found myself with a little less time on my hands (I'm sure my fellow new mothers can relate … ), so I opted for a less time-consuming costume."

