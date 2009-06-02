Halle Brings Back the Pixie

It was her sassy pixie cut (and, okay, Oscar-winning role) that first catapulted Halle Berry into the international spotlight, and now the star is reviving her signature look. "Halle recently decided to go back to her choppy, messy crop," says L.A. Salon owner Andy Lecompte, who regularly works with the actress. "We started in that direction a few months ago when her hair was about mid-chest length, and kept going shorter each visit." The classic style shows off Berry's long neck and beautiful features while still remaining modern, feminine, and carefree. "It was a stunning cut before," Lecompte says. "But with added volume and softer edges, this one has a fresh new take."

Debating a cropped cut yourself? Try on Halle's hair at instyle.com/makeover.

