Halle Berry is looking drop dead gorgeous these days (as if there was ever a moment that she hasn't). From her gorgeous new lob to her always-rockin' bod, The Academy Award-winning actress never fails to turn heads over the years, both on and off-screen.

So it makes perfect sense that the sexy star is parlaying her talent into a scandalous new endeavor. Berry announced today that she is launching the iconic French lingerie brand, Scandale Paris, in select Target stores and on Target.com on October 27th. The first collection of Scandale Paris will feature 10 items including bras for $16 and $18, and panties for $7.

“I fell in love with Scandale while I was in Paris, because the brand reminded me of the city itself–beautiful and inspiring,” Berry told InStyle today during a private event at Ladurée in New York City. "[Lingerie] is something that I love. It’s slightly whimsical. It’s something that’s really important for us as women. It’s something that gets overlooked," she says of her reasoning for diving into the world of intimates.

And for Berry, it was a natural fit. "I think lingerie feels like something I know about," she says. "I’m one of those girls too who you won’t catch in a bad situation. That’s always been important to me. We chatted with Berry about everything from wearing a bra 24 hours a day (yes, really), to what makes her feel sexiest, to wearing sweatpants to the market. Read on for more:

What are your favorite pieces of lingerie, in addition to the bras and panties, but in general. What do you like to wear?

I really need a good bra. My mother has taught me since I was very young that if you don’t want your boobs to hit your knees by the time you’re 30, always wear a bra, even to bed. Comfort is important to me because I wear a bra around the clock. Bras to me are key. For a girl like me, a good bra is everything. And I like to dress up with lacy underwear. I wear stockings. I play. You know we do [laughs]. But my favorite is having a good bra.

When do you feel sexiest?

Sexy for me really is a state of mind, though I can feel sexy in my workout clothes. I felt sexy when I was nine months pregnant, as big as a house. I feel sexy in these Louboutins that I have on today! Sexy for me is more of a state of mind, not just what’s on your body.

Has your philosophy toward lingerie changed since becoming a mom?

I feel like even being a mom, when you’re pregnant, after your pregnant, you still feel beautiful, you still invest a little money in that area. Maybe even more so since I’ve never taken off my clothes and shown my belly to more people, and you want to look OK under there. So I would say no.

What do French women know about lingerie that we don’t ?

I think they know that no matter what you’re wearing, you have to be prepared. I have some friends that wear the same janky bras. As Americans, we go there. What I’ve learned about French women is that they always look like they’re not going to be caught in the emergency room not prepared. With their clothes off, they’re going to look fabulous! I think that’s really important. And when you can bring it, this kind of quality at a good price, every woman can have a collection of it. You don’t have to have one bra that you just wear until it’s dead.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy

Now that you’re spending all this time in Paris (she's married to French film star Olivier Martinez) around these amazing French women, do you think you’ve taken on some of their style as well?

I am influenced by that! Spending my time there, I’m not that girl who’s going to run around in my sweats anymore. I used to be and didn’t care like, “Oh, I’m just going to the market. Who cares?” And now I think twice. I’m married to a Frenchman and he calls me out when I’m about to leave the house and says, “Excuse me, where are you going?” I’m like “to the market?” and he says, “No, not like that.” I have a partner who keeps me conscious of how I present myself when we go [laughs]. And it’s not to be overly made up when we go out, but it’s about putting thought into how you’re presenting yourself.

What’s the secret to being a confident, sexy woman?