Halle Berry is Expecting a Boy! Pretty Little Liars Breaks Records, and More

1. Olivier Martinez revealed that he and Halle Berry are expecting a boy! [HuffPo]

2. Pretty Little Liars was the most Tweeted season premiere ever. [EW]

3. Cellulite be gone! Here are seven cellulite lies you need to stop believing right now. [StyleList]

4. Rita Ora is a material girl: The singer is the new face of Madonna's clothing line. [The Cut]

5. Jonathan Adler created body wash and lotion in his a grapefruit scent for Soul Cycle. [Jonathan Adler]

6. Should Jared Leto cut his hair? That's what he's asking his fans via Instagram. [People]