Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Aubry Shares a Love of Kitty Purses With Oscar Nominee Quvenzhané Wallis

Halle Berry's daughter Nahla Aubry is proof that sartorial savvy is passed through DNA! Yesterday, the pair was spotted during a shopping trip in Los Angeles, with Nahla toting a sequined kitty purse by Poochie & Co. Could she have taken a style cue from starlet Quvenzhané Wallis, who has the same bag in gray among her many puppy purses? (Scroll down to see.) Perhaps! Either way, it's a fun piece for wee ones. If you want to add the adorable bag to your tot's back-to-school shopping list, pick one up for $20 at poochieandco.com.

Plus, see cute mother-daughter outfit pairs to try.

