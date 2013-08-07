Halle Berry's Daughter Nahla Aubry Shares a Love of Kitty Purses With Oscar Nominee Quvenzhané Wallis

AKM-GSI, Courtesy Photo
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 07, 2013 @ 3:45 pm

Halle Berry's daughter Nahla Aubry is proof that sartorial savvy is passed through DNA! Yesterday, the pair was spotted during a shopping trip in Los Angeles, with Nahla toting a sequined kitty purse by Poochie & Co. Could she have taken a style cue from starlet Quvenzhané Wallis, who has the same bag in gray among her many puppy purses? (Scroll down to see.) Perhaps! Either way, it's a fun piece for wee ones. If you want to add the adorable bag to your tot's back-to-school shopping list, pick one up for $20 at poochieandco.com.

Plus, see cute mother-daughter outfit pairs to try.

Jason Merritt/Getty; Matt Baron/BEImages

