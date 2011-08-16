Halle Berry's Birthday, American Idol Album Releases, and More!

1. Can you believe Halle Berry is 45? She celebrated her birthday over the weekend. [HuffPo]

2. American Idol alums Scotty McCreery and Lauren Alaina will release albums in October. [CMT]

3. The newest Victoria's Secret PINK model is: Lisalla Montenegro! [Modelinia]

4. Get a sneak peek inside Manolo Blahnik's Paris shoe studio. [Fashionista]

5. Who are the most philanthropic designers? Diane Von Furstenberg is one... [HighLow]

6. Get inspired with IKEA's new Share Space blog, and upload your own ideas! [IKEA]