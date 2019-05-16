Halle Berry Got a Buzz Cut — and It Looks Amazing

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Halle Berry has always taken a fearless approach to her hair. From choppy pixies, hair wraps, to a shag, the actress has tried (and nailed) a number of dramatic styles throughout the years.

Now, Berry's taken another hair risk — and it's totally paid off. She showed up to the premiere of her latest film, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum wearing her hair pulled up in a loose top knot with long, face-framing bangs left out. From the front, Berry's effortless updo looks pretty average, but the style instantly grabs your attention once you get a glimpse of it from the back. Her hairstylist Ohre Kilpatrick shaved a peek-a-boo design into her hair just above the nape of her neck.

While Berry has stuck with the same long shaggy layers for quite some time, this isn't the first time the actress has experimented with an undercut. She previously had a lotus pattern shaved into the exact same spot in 2016. While shaving off some of your hair is a major hair change, the placement of Berry's undercut is surprisingly subtle. If she wears her hair down, it will go completely unnoitced.

VIDEO: Right Now: Halle Berry Greets Fans Outside the John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum Premiere

So is the undercut going to be one of this summer's hair trends? Berry just might make it happen.