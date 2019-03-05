Halle Berry Goes Topless to Reveal Her New Mermaid-Inspired Tattoo

Halle Berry has a new tattoo, and it's sheer size alone will leave you speechless.

On Monday, the 52-year-old actress unveiled her latest ink to her 4.7 million Instagram followers with a totally causal topless photo. Wearing only a sequin skirt, Berry turns her back to the camera while frying an egg at the stovetop to showcase an enormous spine tattoo.

The vine-like design travels all the way from the nape of her neck down her backside. "Who says I'm not a mermaid?" asks Berry in the snapshot's caption, adding a mermaid emoji for good measure.

After picking your jaw up from the floor, you probably asked yourself if Halle's tattoo is real or fake. The answer? We're not completely sure, but it wouldn't be that shocking if her ink was permanent, as another A-lister just got a similarly huge tattoo down her back.

Last week, Lady Gaga paid tribute to her character in the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born with a delicate rose inked squarely on her spinal cord.

So, if you're wondering where you should position your next tattoo, apparently the spine is where it's at.