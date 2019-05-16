Halle Berry Made a Catwoman Callback in a Sheer Leather Romper

It's rare for Halle Berry not to look amazing, but her most recent look has definitely entered the Halle Berry outfits' hall of fame.

On Wednesday night, the actress walked the carpet at the premiere of her movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, wearing not a gown or even a cocktail dress, but a leather romper with a sheer cutout top by Teresa Helbig, proving that she's still the queen of a good leather outfit.

She also added some extra drama to the 'fit and left the top mostly unbuttoned for some deep cleavage, and paired the look with matching black netted Oscar Tiye sandals ($468; farfetch.com), and jewelry by Ileana Makri.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Berry was joined at the premiere by co-stars Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane. In an interview on Wednesday, she told People that joining the third John Wick movie was "life-changing," adding, "I don’t think I’ve ever worked harder or longer to prepare for a part in a movie."

She even apparently broke three ribs while training — and if that's not dedication, we don't know what is.