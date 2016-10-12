Halle Berry Flaunts Her Curves for a Good Cause in a Lingerie-Inspired Bustier Look
Halle Berry has once again proven herself an ageless style maven. The 50-year-old actress stepped out on Monday for the 18th annual Saks Fifth Avenue Key to the Cure event in L.A., where she stunned in an all-black ensemble.
Berry arrived at Mr Chow restaurant in a textured bustier-style top with lace trimmings and a midi-length pencil skirt with a leather-like waistband. The Extant star wore her hair in a high bun with her full bangs cut just below her brows. She paired her sexy outfit with a simple pair of black pointed toe pumps and natural makeup.
SHOP THE TREND:
Bustier-style top, $40 originally $98; revolve.com.
Ruched pencil skirt, $107; revolve.com.
Alongside designer Christian Louboutin, Berry is the face of the Key to the Cure campaign, and for this year's event, the department store released a limited-edition T-shirt ($35; saksfifthavenue.com), designed by Louboutin himself, featuring a trompe l'oeil necklace and an illustration of a pink stiletto.
"I, like so many others, have been touched by cancer, which is why I'm proud to continue to lend my support to the Entertainment Industry Foundation and Stand Up to Cancer in serving as this year's Key to the Cure ambassador," Berry said of her role in the campaign.
WATCH: Halle Berry Finds Inspiration In Turning 50
What will Berry step out in next? Whether a red carpet ensemble or a basic street style look, she's bound to look amazing as per usual.