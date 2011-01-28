Halle Berry Reveals Her New Fragrance

After the success of her first two fragrances, Halle by Halle Berry and Pure Orchid by Halle Berry, the stunning star will launch a third perfume next month. “Reveal is an invitation for women to share their story, to reveal some parts of themselves that they have not yet expressed,” Berry said of the scent, which includes a fruity blend of honeydew melon, neroli petals and musk. Check-out our exclusive image from the ad campaign, right, shot by Cliff Watts, and look out for the racy commercials set to air on TV soon. Have you tried any of Halle Berry's fragrances? Tell us in the comments below!

