Halle Berry Had the PERFECT Response to Those Pregnancy Rumors

No, Halle Berry is not pregnant, thank you very much.

On Saturday the 50-year-old stepped out on the red carpet at the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles, where she sizzled in a curve-hugging silver sequined dress, matching long coat, Eva Fehren hoop earrings, Ileana Makri flower ring, and Sylva & Cie sapphire and diamond ring. However, the glamorous appearance led to unfounded scrutiny of her body—and resulted in reports and rampant social media speculation about a potential pregnancy.

Well, Berry would like to silence the commentary once and for all.

The mom of two took to Instagram on Monday to share a sexy photo in bed with her loose waves and bangs covering her face. But her caption was what really got our attention: “Can a girl have some steak and fries??” she asked with an eye-roll emoji.

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

You tell 'em, Hal. A girl can have steak and fries whenever she wants (and, for the record, place her hands wherever she pleases when posing for photos).

Last year Jennifer Aniston spoke out about the body-shaming nature of pregnancy rumors in an essay for Huffington Post. "I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body shaming that occurs daily under the guise of 'journalism,' the 'First Amendment' and 'celebrity news,'" she wrote.

Berry's rep has also responded to the rumors, telling Page Six, “It is completely untrue. She is not pregnant.”

Please let this go down in the clap-back hall of fame.