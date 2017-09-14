Halle Berry Shows Off Her Reality-Defying Figure in a Plunging Jumpsuit

With the slew of stylish A-listers that have been heating up the Toronto International Film Festival red carpet one premiere at a time, Halle Berry rose to the challenge by presenting one of the sexiest looks to date on Wednesday.

The 51-year-old actress stepped out at the festival to support her upcoming movie, Kings, and her entire look was one gasp-inducing sartorial win.

Wearing a plunging jumpsuit from Zuhair Murad's fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection, the mom of two proved that she just gets better with age as she showcased her enviable figure and plenty of décolletage in the form-fitting piece. The bodice, which featured the most delicate black lace accentuated with pink and blue floral appliqués, subtly meshed with the curve-hugging black flared trousers to provide a flattering silhouette.

The brunette beauty let the statement piece take center stage, as she accessorized with rings, simple hoop earrings, and a long braided ponytail.

Before the event, the star upped the ante on her outfit by sharing a Boomerang, which shows her from the back as she looks out a window in Toronto:

Soaring over Toronto for TIFF #KingsMovie #TIFF17 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:57pm PDT

Just further proof Berry is, and will always be #goals.