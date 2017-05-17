Halle Berry Goes Naked on Instagram to Express Her Fearlessness

Halle Berry is feeling completely free at 50.

The X-Men: Days of Future Past star has a history of being serious #bodgoals, especially as of late. She gave fans a glimpse of her form back in February, courtesy of a sensual Instagram video that showed the star stripping off her Atelier Versace gown after the Oscars before a skinny-dipping session in a pool.

Since then, she has shared a 'gram of herself in a sultry sheer cover-up and two ab-baring takes on the naked dress: one at the Met Gala and another at VH1's Dear Mama: An Event to Honor Moms bash—all just further proof that the gorgeous actress is only getting better with age.

And with the approach of summer, the Academy Award winner was proudly feeling "no fear" as she bared her birthday suit once again in a sexy Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I'll tell you what freedom is to me. No fear. #NinaSimone," Berry empoweringly captioned the mesmerizing and artistic black-and-white shot while cueing the awe and body envy. The sizzling photo showcases her stunning nude figure pressed up against a wall of glass.

The quote from her caption comes from an interview in which singer Nina Simone expresses her thoughts on what it means to be free. Watch it here:

Here's to fearlessness on Instagram and in life.