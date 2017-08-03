Halle Berry Wears Her Love for Michelle Obama on a Dress

For much of Hollywood, affection for the Obamas hasn't waned despite the former First Family's departure from the White House.

One example: Halle Berry, who is clearly got inspiration from Michelle Obama for her recent look. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snap of herself in a Michelle Obama T-shirt dress.

"In honor of the strongest, most fierce woman there ever was ... Repping @MichelleObama to the NY premiere of #KidnapMovie tonight ," she wrote in the photo's caption.

The distressed shirtdress featured the phrase, "Michelle my belle," a reference to lyrics of the Beatles song "Michelle." She accented the piece with thigh-high boots and tousled waves.

As for Michelle's latest look: While speaking to students at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C., the Obama matriarch slipped on a chic suit that is immediately going on our August mood boards. Perhaps the Academy Award-winning actress will try out a suited getup next?

In the meantime, Berry's new film Kidnap hits theaters Friday, Aug. 4.