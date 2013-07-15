Halle Berry Marries Olivier Martinez in France

Congratulations Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez! The actors wed at the Chateau des Conde in Vallery, France this past weekend, exchanging vows among 60 family and friends during both a civil union and religious ceremony, according to People.com. The couple met on set of their film, Dark Tide, in 2010, and got engaged in January 2012 -- a surprise since she had sworn off marriage after two divorces (baseball player David Justice and singer Eric Benét). "I will never, never get married again," Berry, now 46, told InStyle in April 2007. "Actually it's just that now I've come to a place where I think two people can share their lives without the ring, without the piece of paper." By the time she covered our November 2012 issue, she had changed her mind. "It's another one of those never-say-never things," admits Berry, who had sworn off marriage after two divorces. "I'm a hopeless romantic, and I won't stop till I get it right!" And Martinez, 47, is her perfect match: "He’s silly, a clown, and very much the life of the party, which is good for someone like me. Danny Downer…been there, done that. Now I like Louie Lightfoot!” Congratulations to the couple. They are also expecting their first child together this fall.

