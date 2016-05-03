Halle Berry Gives a Super-Sexy First Look at Her New Lingerie Collection

Halle Berry is only getting better with time. Aside from her constant slayage on the red carpet, the 49-year-old Oscar winner showed off her ever-toned physique in a photo she posted on Instagram to promote her new Scandale Halle Berry collection.

First look at @ScandaleHalleBerry. More beautiful things to come. A photo posted by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on May 3, 2016 at 1:20pm PDT

"First look at @ScandaleHalleBerry. More beautiful things to come," she captioned the sultry low-lit snap, which showed her wearing an embellished sheer top and flaunting her cleavage in a black lace bra underneath. With her thumbs tucked in her pants and her face shrouded by darkness, she strikes a fierce pose, revealing her a bob.

For now, the Scandale Halle Berry Instagram page has only one photo: a snap of the ageless Extant star rocking a chic cropped cut and walking down a curved staircase in a fitted, knee-length black skirt, sheer black top and a black bra underneath. "My vision was to create a brand for women that listens to them and gives them what they actually want without compromise." ~Halle Berry #SCANDALEHalleBerry," she captioned the shot.

While this is the first Scandale Halle Berry collection, it's just the latest time Berry has teamed up with iconic French lingerie brand Scandale. Back in 2014, she launched the Scandale Paris collection in Target stores. "I fell in love with Scandale while I was in Paris, because the brand reminded me of the city itself–beautiful and inspiring," Berry told InStyle at the time. "[Lingerie] is something that I love. It's slightly whimsical. It's something that's really important for us as women. It's something that gets overlooked."

We can't wait to see what she has in store this time.