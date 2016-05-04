You Have to See Halle Berry's Super-Short Haircut

Definitive proof Halle Berry can pull off absoluely any hairstyle on the planet? The latest cut she worked while stepping off the plane at New York's JFK Airport. After growing out her signature pixie over the past two years, it appears the star is steadily going shorter once again. Makes sense—although we were definitely feeling her longer layers, Berry previously confessed to InStyle that she tends to veer toward the short, choppy end of the spectrum. "I just feel more confident when I have short hair," she told us. "For the most part, I am not a person to hide behind my hair." No word yet on if the change comes for a role or not, but either way, the short length gives off somewhat of a '20s-era Louise Brooks vibe, with a slight modernized twist courtesy of the soft, touchable curls. Click through our gallery to get a closer look at Halle's new 'do, and to see even more celebrity hair makeovers.