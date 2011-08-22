Halle Berry Cuts Her Hair Every 10 Days

What is Halle Berry's secret to short hair? The maintenance! "I have to get my hair cut a lot because when you have short hair like this, it grows out of the cut in about 10 days," she told InStyle.com at a Tiffany & Co. dinner she hosted benefiting the Jenesse Center for domestic violence last week. "Every 10 days sometimes I’ll have to get a haircut." As for whether she prefers spiking up her short pixie or combing it forward, the actress said it's a win-win situation either way: "For my everyday style, I don’t put much energy into it, so spiking it up and putting product in it isn’t something that’s hard."

What about you? How long do you go between cuts? Tell us in the comments!

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf