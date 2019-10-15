Halle Berry Just Brought Back Her Braids From 1998

Image zoom J. Merritt/Getty Images

Halle Berry landed her first on-screen role back in 1989, playing Emily Franklin in ABC's Living Dolls. Since then, she has dominated every red carpet she's ever walked, especially the 1998 New York City premiere of the film Why Do Fools Fall In Love. That night, the star looked stunning as she wore her hair in a quintessential '90s 'do: Braids and bantu knots. And 21 years later, she's bringing the style back.

Image zoom Jim Spellman/Getty Images

RELATED: Halle Berry Got a Buzz Cut — and It Looks Amazing

In her most recent Instagram post, Berry gave fans a sneak peak into her latest MMA-inspired film Bruised — which also marks her directorial debut — by posing with her co-stars in the ring. In the pic, the actress' hair is in cornrows, and styled into a high bun, which mimics her '98 red carpet look.

VIDEO: Halle Berry Looks Back at Her InStyle Covers

While we know Berry's latest braids are for her new movie, we definitely wouldn't mind seeing her walk the red carpet in a few '90s-inspired hairstyles. As someone who has worn their hair in just about every possible way for nearly three decades, if anyone can make a retro style look new again, it's her.