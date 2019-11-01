Halle Berry Now Has Long, Blonde Box Braids 

Image zoom Barry King/Getty Images

Halle Berry has been having so much fun with braids lately — and we love to see it.

Back in mid-October, the actress debuted gorgeous cornrows on Instagram, as she promoted her new film Bruised. And just before the month closed out, Berry has hit us with yet another beautiful style that is going to make you want to call up your local braider ASAP.

RELATED: Halle Berry Just Brought Back Her Braids From 1998

On Oct. 30, the star posted an Instagram of herself sporting long, blonde box braids — and our jaws nearly dropped to the floor.

Based on the picture, we're not sure if these are traditional box braids, or the knotless variety, but what we do know is that she looks amazing with any sort of plaits. That said, this is definitely a look we'd love to see the star wear more often.

VIDEO: Halle Berry Got a Buzz Cut — and It Looks Amazing

Fingers crossed that Berry posts a few more pictures of her new beautiful braids — we need to see them from every angle.