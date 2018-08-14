Halle Berry Got the Sweetest Birthday Note from Her Daughter

Instead of having a lavish bash to commemorate her 52nd birthday, Halle Berry kept things pretty low-key. While there wasn't a party to show off on social media, there was something Instagram-worthy that'll get all the awwws from her followers. Entertainment Tonight reports that Berry showcased a one-of-a-kind piece of art from her daughter, Nahla. Ask any mom: that beats any gift, period.

Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

RELATED: All You Have to Do to Look Like Halle Berry Is Train Like a Navy Seal

"Best birthday gift ever," Berry captioned a picture of the masterpiece, which she posted to her Instagram Stories. "Drawn by Nahla."

She added a heart emoji for emphasis, not that it was necessary. It's clear that Berry is a proud mom — and with talent like this, there's no reason not to be.

Instagram/@HalleBerry

Berry co-parents Nahla, 10, with her ex, model Gabriel Aubry. She also has a 4-year-old son, Maceo, from a previous marriage. But the amazing artwork wasn't the only thing Berry got for her birthday. She also celebrated with a good old-fashioned cake fight. The videos were up on her story, too, but she captured one to showcase on her feed. When you look this great covered in cake, you want to save it in perpetuity.

"How to celebrate your birthday when you don’t celebrate birthdays - check stories - love my messy girls for this one @iamlindsayflores @zarna #LeoSeason," she captioned the snapshot, which shows the trio covered in frosting and cake.

RELATED: Halle Berry Responds to Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Ex-Manager

It looks like a sweet way to celebrate. Best friends, plenty of celebratory desserts, and a fridge-worthy piece of art? It doesn't get any better. It'll sure be tough to top this one next year, but there's no doubt that Nahla and Maceo will be up to the challenge.