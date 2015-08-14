Happy Birthday to the Absolutely Ageless Halle Berry

Here’s a celeb birthday spoiler for you: Halle Berry turns 49 today … 49!? Yep, you heard that right. Today, Halle Berry is just one year shy of turning 50 and we actually can’t figure out how this is possible.

Despite our suspicions, it turns out Halle hasn’t actually discovered the Fountain of Youth (at least, we don’t think she did). Instead, something tells us it has to do with the ageless actress's cool and collected personality, youthful flawless complexion, and choppy, short hairdos that she’s been sporting on-and-off for several years.

To see how she has managed to keep us guessing when it comes to her age, click through Berry’s transformation, which that begins back in 1985 when she was just graduating high school. Happy birthday, Halle!

