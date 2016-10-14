You Need to See Bethenny Frankel and Halle Berry's Retro Pageant Throwback

Bethenny Frankel's epic throwback 'gram takes the #TBT cake this week.

The reality star took to Instagram on Thursday to share a Throwback Thursday post packed with pageant queens, over-the-top '80s hair, and none other than Halle Berry.

The snap featured two very familiar ladies vying for the crown in a Miss Teen Long Island competition. The Real Housewives of New York personality can be seen wearing a white dress embellished with ruffles and puffed sleeves with big gold earrings and her dark hair pulled back into an '80s updo.

On her right side stands Berry, with a Miss Teen All-American and in a red sequined one-shoulder number and a tiara.

"Hi @halleberry #missteenlongisland #tbt," the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder captioned the epic throwback shot.

What a small world!