Halle Berry Is Instagram Official with Her New Music Producer Boyfriend

Halle Berry propelled her budding romance with music producer Alex Da Kid one step further by making their relationship social media official.

On Tuesday, the Academy Award winner took to Instagram to happily confirm that she's currently off the market. "My balance," Berry captioned a black-and-white photo that shows a very intimate moment between the twosome, with the Brit nestling his face in Berry's hair during a sweet embrace.

Further fueling romance rumors, the 35-year-old musician sent back the 'gram love with the same photo and caption as his new flame.

The actress, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Olivier Martinez in December 2016, has played coy about her new relationship until now. This may be their first social media lovefest, but, according to a source at E! News, the couple has been together for two months. "They have been seeing each other for about two months and met through friends in the industry," the source said.

We couldn't be happier for the new lovebirds. Keep the cute couple moments coming our way!