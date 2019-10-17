Did You Know Halle Berry Had a Mullet in the '90s?

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Halle Berry was well-known for showing off the versatility of the pixie cut back in the '90s, trying everything from finger waves to bowl cuts.

But there was one unexpected variation of the short look she had that will definitely make you do a double take: The time she got a mullet.

In her latest Instagram post, the Oscar-winning actress dropped the ultimate #TBT of her rocking the one and only hairstyle that's all business in the front, and a party in the back. "Mullet flexin’. #90s #TBT," she captioned the photo.

While the cut itself could be a bit surprising to some, Berry's looks have been giving us some serious nostalgia as of late.

Earlier this week, she dropped a photo of her on the set of her latest film Bruised, where she wore cornrows, reminiscent of a style she wore to the 1998 red carpet premiere of Why Do Fools Fall in Love?

While Berry grew out her pixie cut many years ago, we definitely would love to see it make a comeback soon — mullet included.