Halle Berry Welcomes 50 in Sheer Lace and "with Open Arms"
Halle Berry is bringing out her birthday suit for her 50th birthday.
The ageless actress turned the big 5-0 on Saturday and celebrated the milestone with a revealing image of herself looking and feeling her best for the special day posted to her Instagram account.
The stunning mom of two embraced the occasion by baring her stunning figure in a sheer lace cover-up on the social media platform. In the empowering shot, the Academy Award winner poses with her head thrown back and her arms wide open, standing nearly nude except for her white lace piece that featured a plunging neckline. The X-Men star's face is partially obscured by her long wavy hair, which she wore loose in a beachy style.
"With open arms I welcome 50 ... I'm so blessed to be here!" she captioned the uplifting photo.
Half a century looks oh-so-good on Halle Berry.