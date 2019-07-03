Meet the 19-Year-Old Beyoncé Protégé Who Was Just Cast as the Little Mermaid

Look at this role, isn't it neat? Disney's The Little Mermaid remake is one step closer to making its cast complete. Entertainment Weekly reports that Halle Bailey has been announced as the movie's Ariel, the girl who has ... everything. Fans of the show grown-ish may recognize her, as well as anyone familiar with Chloe x Halle, the musical duo that she fronts with her sister, Chloe. But Halle may be most well-known as one of Beyoncé’s protégés after the superstar discovered Chloe x Halle covering her song "Pretty Hurts" on YouTube. Now, Halle is set for major superstardom, following in the magical Disney footsteps of Queen B, who lent her voice to this year's Lion King remake.

Chloe x Halle opened for Bey and Jay Z on the On the Run II tour, so the duo definitely has the musical chops to back Beyoncé's backing. The Little Mermaid, which is set to start production next year, will be Halle's first feature film. Halle and her sister (who also appears on grown-ish) are no strangers to Disney, either. They've appeared on the soundtrack for the film A Wrinkle in Time.

Rob Marshall, who will direct The Little Mermaid, confirmed Halle's talents, saying that she was the complete package and perfect to bring Ariel to life.

"After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role," he said.

dream come true... 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Halle announced the role on her own Twitter, where fans rallied around her casting with words of support. Even Zendaya, who had previously been involved in some speculation over the role, sent her love after the announcement. Back in September, she told People that her involvement in the remake was only a "rumor," though she added, "It is honestly one of my favorite movies of all time. I was obsessed with it when I was a little kid."

Though Disney is giving fans a bit of under-the-sea news with Halle's casting, the rest of the characters are still up in the air. Melissa McCarthy has been connected to Ursula, with Jacob Tremblay has been rumored to be playing Flounder and Awkwafina set to tackle the role of Scuttle. It's only a matter of time before Disney makes more headlines — and judging by the buzz on Twitter, it can't come soon enough.