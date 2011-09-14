Hairstyles 2011: Jessica Szohr's New Blunt Bob!

Jessica Szohr cut her signature long, wavy bohemian hair into a blunt bob! "It's been long for a couple of years, so I was ready for a change," the actress told us at the Herve Leger show during New York Fashion Week. "I feel very free and fresh." But it wasn't all fun—it's business, too. "I'm getting ready to do a film, and I think my character would like having hair this length." See who else chopped their hair this year by clicking through our Hair Makeovers of 2011 gallery below!

— Nakisha Williams