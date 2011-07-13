Hairstyles 2011: Dakota Fanning's New Pixie!

Bauer-Griffin; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sharon Clott Kanter
Jul 13, 2011 @ 1:05 pm

Dakota Fanning debuted a new look in London this week—a super short pixie. The 17-year-old actress is currently filming Now Is Good, in which she plays a teen with leukemia who makes a list of things she wants to do before the disease takes her. It turns out, this look is just a wig, her rep confirmed to People. See Fanning and dozens more amazing hair makeovers in the gallery.

