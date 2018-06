Center parts, brushed-out curls, teased updos, head scarves—the disco decade's iconic looks are back. This time around they're so big, bold and glamorous, they've gone straight to everyone's head. C'est chic! Click through to see some of our favorite '70s styles, from retro to runway to red carpet.

