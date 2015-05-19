Hair #OnFleek: Four Easy Steps to Getting Jaime King's Braided Bun

Our use of #OnFleek just might get us called out on the @BrandsSayingBae Twitter, but to be fair, an updo this good should be going just as viral as the catchphrase. The braided bun is one 'do that's been spotted on everyone from Jaime King to Jennifer Lawrence, and works just as well on the boardwalk as it does on the red carpet. "It's the perfect nighttime look if you don't want to wash your hair after a beach day," says hairstylist Kylee Heath, who created King's updo. To help you master the technique at home, Heath broke down her method into four easy steps. Read on to get the complete how-to, and get ready for your close-up—this look is obviously one your Instagram feed needs documented in selfie form.

1. Section the top fron third of the hair, roughly from ear to ear, and clip it to the side.

2. With the remaining hair, do an inside-out French braid, starting at the nape of the neck: Split hair into three sections, cross the right section under the middle, followed by the left section, adding hair from the sides each time. Work upward until you reach the crown.

3. Secure the braid at the end with a hair tie, then give each loop a little tug to loosen.

4. Unclip the front section, and wrap it around the end of the braid into a bun, securing with bobby pins.

