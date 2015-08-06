Why You Should Get a Hair Dryer with Positive and Negative Ions 

By now you’ve probably heard of ionic hair dryers and their many benefits. If not (or if you already own one and are still wondering what it does), we can get you up to speed.

Without getting too scientific, ionic hair dryers generate negative ions (instead of positive ones) that break up water molecules to dry hair faster than most traditional versions. Another pro with negative ions is that they seal the cuticle to cut down on frizz and flyaways for a super-smooth look. While this might sound like a dream for anyone with thick, unruly tresses (and it is), it could leave a lot to be desired for those who want to pump up the volume. Enter the ionic switch, a game-changing feature that allows you to achieve the best of both worlds.

We won’t get too deep into our love affair with Harry Josh’s Pro Dryer 2000 ($240; dermstore.com), but this gem, along with some others on the market, including 1907 by Fromm Zero7 Air Lightweight Dryer ($129; amazon.com) and Sedu Revolution Pro Tourmaline Ionic 4000i ($200; folica.com), emit both positive an negative ions. At the flip of a switch, you can turn off the negative ions and replace them with positive ones, which open the cuticle, if you’re craving bounce and body (a must for finer hair types). Or you can stick to the negative position on those days you’re after a sleeker style.

