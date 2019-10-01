Everything You Need To Know About Hailey and Justin Bieber's Second Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin made things official all over again on Monday evening, when they had a wedding ceremony in front of their friends and family. The big night comes almost a year after their secret ceremony at New York’s City Hall. According to People, the guest list included 154 of the couple's pals and the guest list reads like a who's who of Fashion Week's favorite faces and music's biggest names. Everyone reportedly had a great time, with plenty of Champagne, boat rides, and, naturally, plenty of love between bride and groom.

What did Hailey Wear?

"Justin wants her to have exactly what she wants. They are both very excited and looking forward to having everyone they care about with them to celebrate," a source told E!. Details of the dress are scant right now, but sources did say that Hailey was very involved with the design of the gown.

Back when the rumors of a second wedding were just starting to circulate, a source close to the bride said she was being very hands-on. "Hailey has already expressed her ideas and vision for the wedding gown along with other outfits for the wedding festivities with her stylist and team."

Who was invited?

Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, and Joan Smalls were all in attendance at Somerset Chapel, the wedding venue at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. E! News adds that Baldwin's sister, Alaia Baldwin, and her cousin, Ireland Baldwin, served as bridesmaids. Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin was in attendance alongside his famous brother, Alec. Bieber's family didn't miss out on the festivities, either. The singer's mother, Pattie Mallette, and father, Jeremy Bieber, were also present and accounted for. Bieber's controversial manager, Scooter Braun, was also on the guest list.

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

E! adds that after the star-studded ceremony, "guests [were] cheering" and enjoying trays of Champagne before the reception. Everyone was in good spirits, People notes, before they headed to the formal dinner at the Montage property's Wilson Ballroom.

People adds that Grammy-winner Daniel Caesar is slated to perform and that the entire production was spearheaded by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss.

What lead up to the big night?

Before the wedding, guests enjoyed local delicacies such as an oyster roast on the property and, according to Buzzfeed, took in a screening of the Biebers's favorite flick, The Notebook. There was also bowling, dancing, and this video of Justin treating Hailey to a very personal dance routine.

"Guests arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property. There were several water taxis that took guests over around 6:30 p.m.," a source told E! News. "The dinner was on the edge of the water. There were many string lights hanging and lit candles. The dècor was very chic and white."