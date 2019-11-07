Of Course Hailey Bieber Had a Cameo in Justin's Deodorant Ad

Justin Bieber and Schmidt's teamed up for a special project, an all-natural and baking soda-free deodorant in a bright-yellow, Bieber-designed package. Here + Now is all about self-care, physical wellness, and mental health, so Bieber plastered the box with affirmations, such as "Be Kind. Stress Less. Hug More." In the accompanying ad, fans see Justin mugging for the camera as some of those uplifting sayings play across the screen. And, for a split second, viewers can see his new wife, Hailey, too, though you'll have to pay attention, because her appearance is short and sweet.

"Here + Now is all about living in this moment we've been given and making the most of it," Bieber said in a press release. The singer and Schmidt's announced their partnership back in May, but this is the first time a promotional video has made its rounds on social media. "I try to share that message through my music, my lifestyle and through the partners I choose to collaborate with. Schmidt's is a great brand whose products promote natural self-care, which is something I really believe in: take care of yourself, live your best life, and always be Here + Now."

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Designed to be gender-neutral, Here + Now has is spiked with spicy citrus and warm florals over a woodsy base, presumably so that both Biebers can use it without a problem.

In the clip, Hailey plants a sweet kiss on her husband in what looks like a recording studio. Before this very family-friendly campaign, the two worked together for Calvin Klein, where they posed in the brand's underwear together. The PDA-heavy clip also coincided with the brand's 50th birthday, a milestone best celebrated with plenty of skin.