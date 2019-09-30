Hailey Bieber Went Full Bridal for Her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Hailey Bieber is keeping up the bridal theme ahead of her second wedding with Justin Bieber.

On Sunday, the model was photographed out with her husband en route to their wedding rehearsal dinner in advance of their formal religious wedding, set to take place on Monday. Daily Mail published photos of the couple, in which Hailey can be seen in a white off-the-shoulder minidress with a white ribbon bow in her hair and a pair of Jimmy Choo heeled sandals ($975, nordstrom.com) with large organza bows on the back of them.

It's not the first time she's gone for a full bridal look ahead of the celebrations — last week, she wore a white strapless minidress and novelty veil during her bachelorette party.

According to E! News, the rehearsal dinner on Sunday included guests like Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, and Joan Smalls, who were shepherded over to the venue by water taxi.

"Everyone cheered for them and they looked really happy to see everyone," a source told E!. "Hailey and Justin both could not stop smiling."

On early Monday morning, Justin posted an old photo of himself with his wife and her family, writing, "Thanks for lettin ur daughter marry a savage like me."

RELATED: Justin Bieber Jokingly Asked Fans to Help Choose His Wedding Tuxedo, and the Options Are Awful

Though the Biebers married at city hall in N.Y.C. last year, they're having a second formal ceremony with friends and family, and it looks like they're going all out.

Last month, TMZ obtained leaked wedding invites indicating the nuptials would be happening on Monday in South Carolina, and the outlet also reported last week that the wedding is already causing drama among other guests at their venue, the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel. The other patrons were reportedly upset that the Bieber wedding 2.0 is causing the hotel to close off the spa, pool, and a restaurant for the whole weekend, though the hotel did offer refunds and upgrades to make up for it.