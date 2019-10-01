Hailey Bieber's Wedding Day Hairstyle Is Actually Effortless 

Image zoom Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Meghan Markle kick started the effortless bridal beauty movement by wearing a low messy bun for the royal wedding. Since then, the Duchess has inspired brides everywhere to take a similar approach to their wedding day beauty looks, including Hailey Bieber.

On Monday evening, she and Justin Bieber celebrated their wedding for a second time with a more traditional ceremony than their initial courthouse nuptials last year. The husband and wife exchanged their vows in front of family and friends, including Kendall Jenner, at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

While Mrs. Bieber has yet to reveal her full bridal look from the ceremony, her husband gave everyone a sneak peek of her reception look with the black and white photo booth images he shared via Instagram early Tuesday morning. The bride wore her bright blonde hair in a low, messy bun with a few stray flyaways left out, reminiscent of Markle's wedding ceremony look. Her hair was also parted down the center, and her short face-framing tendrils were tucked casually behind her ears.

But Bieber's hairstyle isn't the only detail of her reception look that channels the Duchess of Sussex. Although her dress is only visible from the neck up, it has a similar neckline to Markle's reception look.

Bieber has been tight-lipped about the details of her wedding day look, and therefore hasn't confirmed if she was actually inspired by Markle while getting ready for her second big day. Either way, her hairstyle is another example of easy, effortless bridal beauty done right.