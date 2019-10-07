Hailey Bieber Just Shared Photos of Her Stunning Wedding Gown

Hailey and Justin Bieber had their fairytale wedding last weekend, and however glamorous you imagined it was, the bride’s here to prove it was even more extravagant.

Mrs. Bieber shared photos of her custom Virgil Abloh wedding gown on Monday and it’s A LOT. The low-back, off-the-shoulder lace mermaid-cut gown tapers into a considerable train — but that’s not where the “WOW” factor comes in. The 22-year-old’s veil trails several feet behind the gown, and, uh, it bears a message. In bold white letters, Hailey’s veil reads “Till Death Do Us Part.”

So, yeah, “message trains” are a thing now, I guess?

It seems Bieber kept things a tad more casual for the reception, where it looks like she wore a white halter gown not unlike the Stella McCartney dress Meghan Markle wore to her own wedding reception.

Hailey’s one-of-a-kind Off-White gown will no doubt become a source of bridal inspiration for decades to come.