Hailey Bieber's Wedding Reception Dress Looks a Lot Like Meghan Markle's 

Hailey Bieber was noticeably absent from the Paris catwalks this week — but she had a good excuse: She was busy walking the aisle instead.

Hailey celebrated her marriage to Justin Bieber with a second, more formal wedding ceremony than their courthouse nuptials last year. The pair exchanged their vows in front of guests like Kendall Jenner and Camila Morrone on Monday evening at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, and though we've yet to catch a glimpse of the gown Hailey wore for the ceremony itself (it looked strapless, from some blurry paparazzi images), it appears she wore a white halter gown for the reception.

On Tuesday morning, Justin posted black and white photobooth images of himself with his bride, "The Biebers, September 30, 2019" stamped in the left corner. The Biebs was nearly unrecognizable in a slick white shirt and bow tie, his usually disheveled hair combed back.

Though Hailey's dress is only visible from the neck up, the sleeveless white creation brought to mind the dress Meghan Markle wore for her own wedding reception in 2018 — a long white Stella McCartney halter. Hailey's hair was also styled similarly in a low bun with piecey tendrils pulled forward.

Guess it just goes to show that no one is immune from the Meghan Markle effect.

On Sunday night, Hailey wore yet another bridal look to her rehearsal dinner: A custom white, off-the-shoulder minidress by Vivienne Westwood, which she styled with Jimmy Choo pumps with massive organza bows on the heels. And at her bachelorette party, she donned a slinky strapless white dress by Oh Polly.

None of these looks, however, is the look. It's still TBD on when Hailey will reveal the dress she walked the aisle in, but in the meantime, we've got plenty of her other bridal looks to sift through.