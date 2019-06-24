Hailey Bieber's Beauty Trademark Application Was Rejected Because of Justin 

Image zoom James Devaney/Getty Images

Since getting married, Hailey Bieber has been busy working on her own namesake beauty brand. It was reported in April 2019 that the newlywed filed a trademark application for "Bieber Beauty" with the intention of using the name for a cosmetics line.

Now, it looks like the Bieber's dreams of a beauty brand might not come into fruition. Following the filing,The Blast is reporting that the U.S. Patent & Trademark officials refused her application because it conflicts with a trademark already owned by husband Justin Bieber.

In the documents obtained by The Blast, Justin already registered his name for products like cosmetics, shampoos, lotions, soaps, and fragrances. His application was filed back in 2003 when he was only nine.

This isn't to say Hailey's own line won't happen at some point in the future, it'll just have to have a different name.

Is it too late for 9-year-old Justin to say sorry?