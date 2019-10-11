Hailey Bieber Wore Her Third Wedding Dress With Sneakers

At long last, fans are getting to see Hailey Bieber's third wedding dress in all its glory. Her stylist, Maeve Reilly, who worked major overtime to outfit Bieber in at least three looks for the wedding and additional ensembles for all the events leading up to the big day, shared a full-length image of the reception dress on Instagram, from the slinky, silky spaghetti straps all the way down to her comfortable sneakers.

"The happiest bride I ever did see," Reilly wrote. "Thank you @verawanggang for @haileybieber custom dress she danced the night away in. And yes duh- sneakers."

The new dress follows reveals of her halter-neck reception gown, which surfaced on social media before her actual wedding gown. Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun, shared the first shots of it, which came from the celebration's photo booth. Days later, images of Hailey's off-the-shoulder lace dress by Off-White made the rounds, including its long veil, which read "Till Death Do Us Part."

Secrecy was paramount at the ceremony. Hailey kept pesky photographers away from her wedding by using somewhat unorthodox means, but as fans get to see more and more from the wedding, it appears that all that effort was worth it. Hailey's sharing what she wants to on her own time, so everything feels that much more special.