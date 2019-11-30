PSA: Hailey Bieber Would Like Everyone to Know That She's Not Pregnant

For all of those inquiring minds out there, Hailey Bieber is not pregnant.

On Friday, the model set the record straight about the gossip for what feels like the millionth time, after paparazzi photos emerged of her placing her hand on her stomach while walking with Justin post-Thanksgiving. "The internet is funny!! No, I'm not pregnant I just really love food," she joked on her Instagram Stories.

Image zoom @haileybieber/Instagram

Belly-cradling snaps aside, Justin also raised a few eyebrows with his birthday post for Hailey last week. "Happy birthday babes! You make me want to be better everyday! The way you live you life is so attractive.. ps you turn me on in every way next season BABIES," he captioned two snapshots of his wife on their wedding day.

RELATED: Of Course Hailey Bieber Had a Cameo in Justin's Deodorant Ad

Naturally, fans assumed this meant that the couple were expecting.

This is not the first time the Biebers confused fans about their future family plans. Earlier this year, Justin pranked everyone on April Fool's Day with a fake pregnancy announcement, which was quite convincing. But alas, still no baby.