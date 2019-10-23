Fans Think Hailey Bieber Just Sent a Super Aggressive Message to Selena Gomez
The singer's new song appears to be about Justin Bieber.
Selena Gomez dropped some long-awaited new music on Tuesday night, releasing a moody song and video called “Lose You to Love Me.” Fans immediately assumed the song was written about Gomez’s ex, Justin Bieber, and a cursory look at the lyrics would appear to confirm this theory. If “set fire to my purpose” doesn’t send up a mental flare, perhaps this will: “In two months, you replaced us” (Bieber reconnected with his soon-to-be-wife Hailey very soon after his and Gomez’s latest split).
Naturally, Jelena fans have been on high-alert for a “response” from the Biebers. Honestly, Hailey made it almost too easy. Not long after Gomez’s song went live, Mrs. Bieber shared a screen grab of her listening history. She was playing “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker feat. Jhené Aiko. And, OK, if the aggro song title wasn’t enough to send a message, take a look at the lyrics: “Tryna come between us, it won't end up good,” “F—k that my baby you all mine/ Greatest of all time /You better tell them hoes, ‘Fall in line’ / I do not play about mine.”
The internet had some (predominately cruel) ~thoughts~.
Does Bieber know what she’s doing? Could she have simply been vibing with a misleadingly aggressive song at the time of Gomez’s single drop? I mean, it’s possible …