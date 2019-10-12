Hailey Bieber's Second Wedding Gown Had the Sexiest Hip-High Slit

If you're having a hard time keeping track of Hailey Bieber's various wedding gowns, don't worry. Allow us to break it down for you:

The newly-minted Mrs. Bieber wore not one, not two, but three dresses during her South Carolina nuptials to Justin. During the actual ceremony, Hailey slipped on an extravagant off-the-shoulder lace gown by Virgil Abloh with a gigantic veil embroidered with the phrase: "Till Death Do Us Part."

Meanwhile, at the reception, the model danced the night away in a custom Vera Wang number with silky spaghetti straps and a comfy pair of sneakers. However, beforehand, Hailey wore a second gown that was first spotted on social media in a series of cute photo booth pictures of the newlyweds.

Now, nearly two weeks later, there is a full-length snap of the gown in all of its glory, and it was well worth the wait.

On Friday, Hailey's stylist, Maeve Reilly, posted a photo of the 22-year-old looking elated in the Ralph & Russo design that redefined the meaning of a bombshell leg reveal, as the gown's slit traveled past her thigh and landed right at the hip.

RELATED: Hailey Bieber Metaphorically Flipped Off the Paparazzi During Her Wedding with This Ingenious Solution

Elongating her supermodel legs even more so, Hailey teamed the dress with strappy Jimmy Choo heels and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Justin and Hailey's recent wedding set the couple back approximately $500,000, however, it's unclear how much of the budget was dedicated to the bride's exhaustive amount of wardrobe changes. No matter the total, it was worth every penny in our opinion.