Hailey Bieber Looks *Just* Like Princess Diana in This New Photoshoot

Like the rest of us, Hailey Bieber looks to Princess Diana's off-duty style as fashion inspiration — so much so that she channeled the late Princess of Wales in a new photoshoot for Vogue Paris.

In the new photos, the model wore looks inspired by Princess Diana's most iconic casual looks, including that outfit with her favorite gym sweatshirt. Bieber posted the photos to her Instagram, writing, "All credit and inspo to the amazingly beautiful and iconically stylish Princess Diana who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember. Thank you for leaving behind such an iconic fashion and style legacy."

In one photo, she channeled Diana's classic sweatshirt-and-bike-shorts combo, complete with socks and sneakers.

In another photo, she wore a baseball cap, blazer, and jeans, reminiscent of an outfit Princess Diana wore to the Guards Polo Club in 1988.

Given that the looks aren't too far off from Bieber's own personal style, it's no wonder she pulled them off so well.